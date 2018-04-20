Walton County man accused of killing wife taken into custody

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of killing his wife in Walton County has been taken into custody, the sheriff said.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings learned that Jerome Mobley was captured behind a home on Hestertown Road Friday afternoon.
The homeowner told police they heard a gunshot and found Mobley outside. Police say Mobley shot himself. The homeowner then called 911 and waited with Mobley until police arrived.
Officers say Mobley is badly injured, but still alive. He was taken to a local hospital.
Mobley is accused of shooting his wife to death on Wednesday on Knox Chapel Road. The man then was on the run for days. On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of deputies searched wooded areas in Walton County searching for him.
BREAKING: I just spoke by phone with the Walton County Sheriff. He says after days of searching, murder suspect Jerome Mobley is in custody.He’s being rushed to a hospital for gunshot wound. The Sheriff says it appears Mobley shot himself. He was found off Hestertown Rd @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/L1rkI23euK— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 20, 2018
