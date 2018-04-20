  • Walton County man accused of killing wife taken into custody

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of killing his wife in Walton County has been taken into custody, the sheriff said. 

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings learned that Jerome Mobley was captured behind a home on Hestertown Road Friday afternoon.

    The homeowner told police they heard a gunshot and found Mobley outside. Police say Mobley shot himself. The homeowner then called 911 and waited with Mobley until police arrived.

    Officers say Mobley is badly injured, but still alive. He was taken to a local hospital.

    Mobley is accused of shooting his wife to death on Wednesday on Knox Chapel Road. The man then was on the run for days. On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of deputies searched wooded areas in Walton County searching for him.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Walton County man accused of killing wife taken into custody

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jurors go a third day with no verdict in Tex McIver murder trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Convicted murderer leaves courthouse before verdict is read

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 to 4 inches of rain expected in near future

  • Headline Goes Here

    Channel 2's Jovita Moore celebrates 20 years at WSB-TV!