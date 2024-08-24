VP Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz to campaign in Georgia with bus tour next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Fresh off accepting the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be stopping in Georgia next week.

The Harris-Walz campaign will launch a bus tour in south Georgia on Wednesday followed by a rally in Savannah on Thursday. The Democratic ticket was scheduled to hold a rally in Savannah earlier this month, but postponed the event due to Hurricane Debby.

A full list of stops will be announced closer to Wednesday.

Harris and Walz tour announcement comes a few days after Harris’ acceptance speech at the DNC. The Georgia tour is part of the Harris-Walz campaign trip to several battleground states.

While the DNC wrapped up in Chicago on Thursday, Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. JD Vance visited south Georgia. During his visit, Vance stopped by a local bakery for donuts, met with local officers and spoke about border control and safety at a rally in Valdosta.

Political analysts have said once again that the path to the White House is through Georgia. Both Harris and Trump have held rallies within the last month at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta.

Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee Chair and Trump’s daughter-in-law, told Channel 2 Action News that you will likely see the former president visit Georgia many more times in the coming weeks.

