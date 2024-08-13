Both Harris and Trump campaigns ramp up efforts in Georgia

ATLANTA — Both the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns are working hard in Georgia.

The Trump campaign bought more advertising time in Georgia than anywhere else in the US.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in southwest Atlanta on Monday where the Harris campaign was trying to get senior voters to the polls.

In 2020, voter turnout helped elect Joe Biden.

Now both Harris’ and Trump’s people are trying to recreate that.

Georgia State Senator Nan Orrock was one of the Democrats speaking at a Harris campaign event at Trinity Towers Senior Living Facility in southwest Atlanta on Monday.

Democrats have long identified the need to get low-propensity, Democratic-leaning voters, including seniors, to the polls if they want to win in 2024 like they did four years earlier.

“The way I see this election, there’s no question about it,” Orrock said. “The well-being of Georgia seniors is on the line.”

The Harris campaign brought Pennsylvania Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan to Atlanta.

She said voter turnout is key to winning Georgia and elsewhere.

“So I think it’s essential to get people to the polls. Full stop. All people to the polls,” Houlahan said.

Elliot spoke with RNC Strategic Communications Director Tommy Pigott about the Trump campaign’s ground game in Georgia.

He said the fact that Trump rallied here last week and just put more advertising money into Georgia than anywhere else shows the former president’s commitment to winning Georgia back.

“Ultimately, it’s about being out in these communities,” Pigott said. “President Trump has a huge ground emphasis on Georgia. President Trump is building an unprecedented ground game in Georgia. We’ve seen President Trump go to Georgia several times. We expect that to continue.”

You can expect to see more Trump rallies in Georgia in the coming months and more visits from Harris as well.

