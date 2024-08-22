Former Atlanta mayor gives insight into Kamala Harris’ DNC acceptance speech

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president tonight, marking a significant moment in her political career.

All eyes are on Harris as she aims to convince millions of moderates and independents that she is a better choice for president than Donald Trump.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, who served as Atlanta’s mayor and was a finalist to become Joe Biden’s running mate before Kamala Harris was selected, is now a senior campaign advisor for Harris.

Bottoms spoke to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot about her expectations for Harris’s speech.

“Oh, my goodness. It’s been like dog years, this past month,” Bottoms said, reflecting on the intense campaign period.

Bottoms highlighted that Harris needs to deliver a strong message on policy concerning the economy and the border while also relaying a sense of hope and joy.

“We’ve seen her personality. We know that she can tackle the tough issues. She can speak intelligently about the tough issues,” Bottoms said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens emphasized the importance of a hopeful message to inspire voter turnout.

“For Democrats to win, it’s always about voter turnout. It’s always about getting people to the polls that have our philosophy,” Dickens said.

He told Elliot that inspiring their voter base is essential for victory.

Washington State Rep. Suzan DelBene also stressed the need for Harris’s speech to energize voters, especially for down-ballot Democrats.

“Incredible enthusiasm, energy. I think anyone here has felt that, but definitely anyone watching on TV has seen the incredible energy out here,” DelBene said.

Harris is expected to speak sometime after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

