GA’s former Lt. Governor, a Republican, says the American thing to do is to vote for Kamala Harris

ATLANTA — In a fiery speech, Georgia’s former lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, a Republican, spoke at the Democratic National Convention urging any members of his party to vote for Kamala Harris for President in November.

He started the speech off by saying, “I am a Republican, but tonight I stand here as an American, an American that cares more about the future of this country than the future of Donald Trump.”

Duncan has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. He told the DNC that his journey to the podium in Chicago started two years ago, “when I realized Donald Trump was willing to lie, cheat and steal to try to overturn the 2020 election.”

The former lieutenant governor said he came to speak to swaying Republicans and independent voters who had enough of Trump.

“Let me be clear to my Republican friends at home watching, if you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024, you’re not a Democrat, you’re a patriot,” Duncan said. “If Republicans are being intellectually honest with ourselves, our party is not civil or Conservative. It’s chaotic and crazy, and the only thing left to do is dump Trump.”

Duncan was lieutenant governor in Georgia during the 2020 election when Trump and his allies are accused of attempting to overturn the election after Joe Biden won Georgia by nearly 12,000 votes.

Trump and 18 others were ultimately indicted on RICO and other charges over those events, and so far, four people have taken plea deals in the case.

Duncan spoke about having armed guards outside his home after he, Gov. Brian Kemp, and other state officials refused to use their powers to overturn the election.

“Donald Trump had targeted us,” Duncan said. “You don’t have to agree with every policy position of Kamala Harris. I don’t, but you do have to recognize her prosecutor mindset that understands right from wrong, good from evil. She’s a steady hand and will bring leadership to the White House that Donald Trump could never do.”

“To my fellow Republicans at home that want to pivot back towards policy, empathy and tone, you know the right thing to do now. Let’s have the courage to do it in November,” Duncan said.

