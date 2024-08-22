Rep. Lucy McBath to bring her gun control fight to the DNC tonight

ATLANTA — Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath has confirmed that she will be speaking Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention.

It will be one of the biggest speeches of her career to date and according to her office, it will focus on how she became a nationally renowned gun control advocate following the death of her son, Jordan Davis.

Davis was shot and killed in 2012 following an argument at a Florida gas station over loud music.

After her son’s death, McBath joined Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and then ran for Congress.

“I am honored to be telling my story. I spoke at the DNC in 2016 just four years after my son was killed. Tonight I return as a Member of Congress to talk about the importance of electing Kamala Harris as our next President,” McBath said.

McBath has made gun control and reducing gun violence her primary focus since her entry into politics. She has also said that she wants to work on reducing healthcare disparities.

“I ran for Congress because, at my core, I am a mother. When I lost my son, I saw politicians talk about keeping us safe, but too many lacked the courage to take action. I had no other choice but to stand up and run for office myself,” McBath said in a previous statement.

McBath is currently running for reelection to represent Georgia’s 6th District once again after the Congressional maps were redrawn since the last election.

The DNC has not released the schedule for the evening yet, but it will be capped off with Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepting the party’s nomination for President of the United States.

