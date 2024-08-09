Georgia Dems ask Governor for answers on state’s opting out of summer EBT program ‘Sun Bucks’

ATLANTA — A recent decision by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to opt out of a program addressing summertime food insecurity is prompting demands for answers by Georgia’s Democratic members of Congress, and both of its U.S. Senators.

Rep. Lucy McBath led a letter from the state’s members of Congress asking for more information about why the state will not be participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer EBT program, also called “Sun Bucks.”

McBath’s letter was also signed by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, as well as Reps. Sanford Bishop, Nikema Williams, Hank Johnson and David Scott.

The letter says there are about 1.2 million children eligible for the program, aimed at supporting low-income families while school is out, when their children would otherwise be getting free or reduced lunches at the school cafeteria.

“Summer EBT provides low-income families with school-aged children a $40 benefit per eligible child per month, totaling a combined $120 dollars for the summer when school is out of session,” McBath’s office said in a statement. “With Georgia’s “Happy Helpings” Summer Food Service Program absent in 59 of 159 Georgia counties last year, failing to opt into programs such as Summer EBT needlessly puts Georgia’s families at risk.”

McBath asked Kemp’s office about the decision in July and urged him to change his decision and enroll the state in the program before the Aug. 15 registration deadline.

In a separate announcement about lawmakers’ questions on the program, Ossoff said the governor “has faced backlash for refusing tens of millions of dollars to help Georgia children and their families afford lunch during the summer months,” and was once again urging him to reconsider.

“Committing to participate in Summer EBT in 2025 is a simple, commonsense step that will ensure that every child in our state, regardless of where they live, has access to food when they need it most,” Ossoff said in a statement. “States that refuse to participate in Summer EBT for unsubstantiated reasons are needlessly putting children in jeopardy during the summer months.”

The following states are not participating in the Summer EBT program this year:

Alabama

Alaska

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Mississippi

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the governor’s office for a response and explanation of the choice to opt out of the program and are waiting for their statement.

