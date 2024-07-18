Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show picks up 3 Emmy nominations

ATLANTA — Usher dazzled in his halftime show performance at the Super Bowl this year. All the hard work by the Atlanta singer and his crew members is paying off again this week.

The Primetime Emmys announced the nominations and Usher’s performance picked up three nominations: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special.

Usher brought his Atlanta roots to Las Vegas for his 13-minute show back in February. Ludacris, who joined Usher for the performance along with other special guests, posted his excitement about the Emmy nominations on Instagram.

“WOW! 3 EMMY NOMINATIONS! @usher @liljon @jermainedupri @aliciakeys @iamwill @hermusicofficial Humbled & GRATEFUL 🙏🏾”

The Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down with Usher at our WSB-TV studios three days after his Super Bowl halftime show.

“Not many people knew that the Avila brothers and Lil’ John musical directed the entire show. So it was Atlanta all the way through and through. It wasn’t just what I did on stage,” Usher told Channel 2 Action News. “It was the music, the curation the timing. I wanted people to feel like I’m getting a glimpse of the melting pot that Atlanta is when I look at this stadium version of Usher at the Super Bowl.”

Usher said a special message to his mom. He said it was from a song his mother sang to him.

“The song was ‘You Don’t Have to Call,’ but I said ‘if you choose to call, call on him because he does answer prayers. You see they say I wouldn’t make it, they say I wouldn’t be here,’ and this is a hymn that my church people in Atlanta know,” he continued. “They said I’ll ‘never amount to anything,’ but I’m on my way. And I’m growing more and more each day. That was a song that my mother sang in church. So when I said to her ‘Mama we made it!’ It was a moment back to her really lighting that spark to me back when I was a kid.”

