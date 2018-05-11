0 UGA student arrested for allegedly stealing Roquan Smith's jerseys

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested the 20-year-old man accused of stealing items that belonged to former University of Georgia football star Roquan Smith.

Landyn Shane Durham, a UGA student, was charged with two counts of entering auto and surrendered late Thursday, according to Officer Epifanio Rodriguez with Athens-Clarke County police. Durham was released early Friday after posting $22,200 bond, jail records showed.

Over the weekend, several items were taken from Smith’s vehicle, including his helmet and jerseys from the Rose Bowl and the national championship, police said. Headphones, watches, sunglasses and Nike shoes were also reportedly stolen.

During the investigation, detectives learned of a second theft Saturday morning at The Mack apartment deck, Rodriguez said. A second vehicle, which was also unlocked, belonged to UGA lacrosse player Austin Eiseman also had items taken from it, including his jersey for the club team, police said. Durham is accused of stealing items from both athletes’ cars.

Officers called to the Athens complex Saturday morning were able to get fingerprints from Smith’s vehicle and identified Durham as the suspect, Rodriguez said. Eiseman’s jersey and several items belonging to Smith were found in Durham’s apartment, according to police. Other items belonging to Smith were found at Durham’s family’s home in Summerville.

Smith, a former Bulldogs linebacker, was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

