ATHENS, Ga. - Newly drafted Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith shared some good news Wednesday morning.
Over the weekend, someone stole a bunch of memorabilia and personal belongings from the former Georgia Bulldogs star.
On Wednesday, Smith posted on Twitter that most of his belongings were recovered and returned to him.
May 9, 2018
"I would personally like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers as Athens-Clarke County Police Department worked very hard to identify the individual responsible for this," Smith said. "It was definitely huge. I would also like to thank many of you that spread information on various social media outlets. Due to the prompt attention by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, I was able to recover most of my items as well as the individual being identified. Just like to thank you guys so much."
Some of the items stolen from Smith were his team-issued iPad, his Rose Bowl and National Championship game jerseys, a 2017 University of Georgia football helmet, a Georgia Athlete of the Year trophy, four pairs of Bose headphones, a Bose bluetooth speaker, two watches, a pair of Costa sunglasses and a pair of Nike athletic shoes.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said fingerprints recovered at the scene led detectives to the suspect. Police said some of the stolen items were found at the suspect's home and some at another location.
Police have not identified the suspect.
