DALLAS - Roquan Smith witnessed his dreams come true Thursday evening as the Chicago Bears selected the University of Georgia linebacker at No. 8 in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Social media reacted to the Bears’ selection with lots of excitement.
Georgia boy lets go!!!!— L8F4➰➰ (@Leonard90Flo) April 27, 2018
With the No. 8 pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, the @ChicagoBears select @RoquanSmith1!— Bulldogs Game Day (@WSBbulldogs) April 27, 2018
Congrats Roquan! #GoDawgs #DawgsInTheNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/gQhmwDSbJ2
Congratulations to Roquan Smith. The newest Chicago bear!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) April 27, 2018
Congrats to my great friend @RoquanSmith1 for being drafted 8th overall! The bears are getting the best player in the country! My offer stands to buy the jersey, Roquan! 😉#GoDawgs— Cameron Nizialek (@CamNizguy) April 27, 2018
A family affair.#BearsDraft #NFLDraft— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 27, 2018
(📸: Eric Espino/NFL) pic.twitter.com/PRDi3by2Zf
The best football player in this draft is Roquan Smith. Leader, hitter, gamer, football player.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 26, 2018
Beyond the Bears fan base and the social world praising Smith, the Montezuma, Georgia., native is the most excited about his new home.
Smith took to Twitter to share his excitement:
Let’s Go Baby pic.twitter.com/VcFZileY8K— Quan (@RoquanSmith1) April 27, 2018
Roquan Smith on being drafted by #Bears: "What they can expect from me when I arrive is a relentless guy. I'm beyond excited about this opportunity."— Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) April 27, 2018
Smith was drafted exactly where he was supposed to go, according to NFL.com’s final Round 1 mock draft by NFL media draft analyst Mike Mayock.
Smith finished his career at Georgia with 252 tackles with 146 solo, six and a half sacks, three pass deflections and three forced fumbles. He was also the recipient of numerous awards and honors that include the 2017 Associated Press All-America First Team, 2017 Walter Camp All-America First Team, 2017 American Football Coaches Association All-America First Team, 2017 Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team, 2017 The Sporting News All-America First Team, 2017 Phil Steele All-America First Team, 2017 Butkus Award Winner, 2017 AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 Coaches’ SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the 2017 Coaches’ & AP All-SEC 1st Team.
