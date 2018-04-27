  • Roquan Smith ‘pumped' to begin his NFL career with Chicago Bears

    By: Wilton Jackson

    DALLAS - Roquan Smith witnessed his dreams come true Thursday evening as the Chicago Bears selected the University of Georgia linebacker at No. 8 in the 2018 NFL Draft.

    Beyond the Bears fan base and the social world praising Smith, the Montezuma, Georgia., native is the most excited about his new home.

    Smith took to Twitter to share his excitement:

    Smith was drafted exactly where he was supposed to go, according to NFL.com’s final Round 1 mock draft by NFL media draft analyst Mike Mayock. 

    Smith finished his career at Georgia with 252 tackles with 146 solo, six and a half sacks, three pass deflections and three forced fumbles. He was also the recipient of numerous awards and honors that include the 2017 Associated Press All-America First Team, 2017 Walter Camp All-America First Team,  2017 American Football Coaches Association All-America First Team, 2017 Football Writers Association of America All-America First Team, 2017 The Sporting News All-America First Team, 2017 Phil Steele All-America First Team, 2017 Butkus Award Winner, 2017 AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 Coaches’ SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the 2017 Coaches’ & AP All-SEC 1st Team.
     

