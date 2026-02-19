Dad charged with murder after 2-year-old shot, killed in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police have charged a man with murder after his son was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

Sandy Springs police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed on Sandalwood Drive.

Investigators say Richard Willis, the child’s father, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

The shooting was the result of an improperly secured gun, police said.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was live at the scene starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. and found a portion of the parking lot blocked off, but police appeared to focus their investigation on the home.

The child’s name has not been released.

Willis is being booked into the Fulton County Jail.

