Police flock to Union City neighborhood

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police are currently investigating an incident in a Union City neighborhood.

A portion of Dorian Drive was blocked by police as they appeared to focus their investigation on a home.

Family members told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that they received a text message that a loved one had been shot and killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have not confirmed if that was what brought them out to the neighborhood.

Investigators told Doudna that there is not much they are able to share at this time as they continue their investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group