Helmet, jersey stolen from former UGA football star's car, police say

    CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Someone stole a former UGA football star's helmet and jerseys. Now, his family and coach are making a plea for the thieves to return the items.

    Athens police told Channel 2 Action News someone stole the gear along with an iPad belonging to the Chicago Bears, watches, Nike athletic shoes, a blue tooth, 4 pairs of headphones and sunglasses out of Roquan Smith's car.

    His 2017 Rose Bowl and 2017 National Championship jerseys were part of the theft, according to police.

    Just last week, the Chicago Bears drafted the linebacker with the 8th overall pick in the NFL draft.

    Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

