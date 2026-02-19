Neighbors didn’t know home where USPS shooting suspect lived was a halfway house

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Postal Service worker.

The suspect, Nahjel Williams, was staying at a neighborhood halfway house near where the shooting happened.

Williams is charged with the death of Dequavious Graves, 31, who was killed while on his mail delivery route last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Following the arrest, neighbors learned that DeKalb County does not require state licensing to operate what officials call a “house for returning citizens.” A county spokesperson confirmed the jurisdiction has no mandate for such facilities to obtain a state license.

The shooting left the neighborhood on edge for days while authorities searched for a suspect.

Police said Williams is also linked to a second killing that occurred approximately 18 months ago.

Williams’ arrest involved a SWAT team that breached the halfway house where he was staying. The tactical operation resulted in broken windows and doors being kicked off their hinges, with at least one side of the structure remaining boarded up after the raid.

RELATED STORIES:

Neighbors told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they didn’t know that the residence was being used as a halfway house for returning citizens.

Multiple neighbors expressed fear for their safety and noted that they were rattled to discover who had been living next door.

Neighborhood residents are currently researching their options to determine if they can stop the house from operating as a halfway house. Because the neighborhood does not have a Homeowners Association, residents are investigating other legal avenues.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group