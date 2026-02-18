Man charged with 24-year-old’s murder near student apartment complex

ATLANTA — More than a year and a half after a man was found dead near a student apartment complex, the person accused of killing him is in custody.

On Aug. 1, 2024, police were called to the Westmar Student Lofts on W. Marietta Street.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot and killed. His name has not been publicly released.

On Friday, police arrested Nahjel Williams, 24, and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police have not shared details on what led up to the shooting.

Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault and more, including holds for Cobb County and Baltimore County, Maryland.

This is not the first shooting reported at the lofts.

In May 2023, a man was found shot in the stomach outside the complex, which is not far from Georgia Tech. Police said there had been a party at the building.

In 2022, a person was found shot to death in front of the complex.

In 2017, a man shot a woman inside an apartment. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Shantell Washington. Witnesses told police the suspected gunman, Chaz Christian, walked out of the building nonchalantly, telling people and security guards to call police because there had been a shooting. Witnesses at the time said the people involved didn’t live at the complex.

