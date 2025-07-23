UGA football commit charged after road rage incident with classmate

HOUSTON — A top high school football player in Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class faces charges after an apparent road rage incident in Texas.

Records show that police arrested Chace Calicut on Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both are felony charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to court documents, Calicut and another suspect got into a road rage incident with a classmate on July 6. The classmate said Calicut had been threatening him for months at school and on Facetime.

The classmate said he was driving toward his house when Calicut drove around him and hit his brakes. He also hit the brakes to avoid crashing with Calicut and drove around him.

The court documents alleged that Calicut again drove “erratically” in front of his classmate’s car. They both hit the brakes again and the classmate did a U-turn. The classmate said he heard several gunshots and saw the second suspect pointed a gun at him. No one was hurt.

Over a week later, the classmate’s mother said she received a phone call from Calicut telling her that he was sorry and asking her not to press charges.

“Witness [redacted] advised she asked Defendant Calicut why he had any reason to hurt [redacted] and advised Defendant Calicut stated it was due to the Complainant no longer being friends with the Defendant,” the police report read.

Harris County jail records show that a judge set Calicut’s bond at $75,000.

Calicut, an ESPN top 300 recruit, plays football at North Shore High School and committed to UGA over the University of Texas and University of Michigan.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group