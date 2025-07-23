2 suspects on the run after carjacking with replica BB gun near Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — A late-night carjacking landed one person in custody and has police searching for two more.

Atlanta police say they were called to Myrtle Street near Piedmont Park at 11:45 p.m. where two people say they were robbed at gunpoint by three men.

They told police that the men walked up to them, pulled out guns and demanded their keys, phones and wallets, which the victims turned over.

The suspects then sped off in the victims’ car.

The car was spotted nearly six miles away on Lee Street in southwest Atlanta.

Officers chased the stolen car until two of the suspects ran off.

The driver, 23-year-old Ernest Jones, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft by taking, financial transaction card theft, gun charges and several traffic violations. He is currently in detention at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Inside the car, officers found a replica BB gun, personal items and stolen credit cards.

The other two suspects have not been identified.

