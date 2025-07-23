Georgia Lottery player wins $2M on scratcher ticket

ATLANTA — A Georgia Lottery player claimed the top prize of $2 million from a scratcher ticket on Tuesday.

The lucky ticket for Xtreme Money was bought at Publix on Highway 5 in Douglasville.

Another player won $1 million by matching all five white-ball numbers in the July 21 Powerball drawing.

That ticket was bought at Circle K on Harold G. Clarke Parkway in Forsyth.

The winning numbers were 08-11-28-33-42 with a Powerball of 02 and a 2X Power Play Multiplier.

Winners have 180 days to collect their prizes. Proceeds from Powerball, Keno!, and Diggi Games benefit the state’s education system.

