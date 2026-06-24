Arrest made in killing of Clayton County 16-year-old boy

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Clayton County, authorities announced Wednesday.

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According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a homicide in the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road on June 19.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives identified Joshua Clinton as a suspect in the case.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving multiple individuals that escalated into a violent confrontation.

On June 23, detectives developed more evidence through follow-up interviews and investigative leads, which led to the identification of witnesses and the establishment of probable cause for criminal charges.

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With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton was taken into custody and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

He faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, cruelty to children, contributing to the deprivation of a child resulting in serious injury or death, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery, tampering with evidence, and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

Investigators also linked Clinton to a separate shooting that occurred after the teen’s death. Authorities said additional charges related to that incident have also been obtained.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue pursuing leads and determining whether other individuals were involved.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

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