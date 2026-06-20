Teen dies in Clayton County shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night that claimed the life of a teenage boy.
Channel 2 has a photographer headed to the scene.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road at around 6 p.m. There, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Clayton police are investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story.
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