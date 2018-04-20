Uber eats driver arrested, charged with sexually assaulting special needs man inside restaurant

ATLANTA - Police say they've caught an Uber Eats driver who sexually disabled a mentally disabled man.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez first broke this story three weeks ago. Only Channel 2 Action News learned about the airport arrest that brought the suspect to justice.
The alleged incident happened on Sunday, March 25 at No Mas Cantina on Walker Street.
The victim's father says his 21-year-old son has autism and has the mental capacity of a 14-year-old. He asked us not to reveal his identity for this report.
