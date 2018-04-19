0 2 KSU football players off the team after arrests for gambling, armed robbery

KENNESAW. Ga. - Two Kennesaw State football players are off the team and now face charges for gambling and armed robbery.

A school spokesperson told Channel 2's Matt Johnson both scholarship athletes have been dismissed from the team.

Campus police arrested both men on Wednesday night and police are also looking for other non-students in connection to the crime.

Akebren Ralls, one of the now former students, is charged with armed robbery, misdemeanor gambling, and maintaining a disorderly house.

Campus police say he was part of an armed robbery early Friday morning inside of a dorm room.

Student drop-offs could be delayed 60-90 minutes after DeKalb bus drivers call out Police say that gambling was involved when Ralls was an accomplice in a robbery with five victims. The university president notified students about the robbery the same day. Ralls and another now former student, Jai'len Edwards, were booked into the jail on Wednesday night. Ralls is a senior defensive back for the Owls, and one of the standout players of the defense. Students we talked to were surprised about what police say happened. "I kind of expect it to happen every now and again but not on the level that it happened this time," said student Joe Sylvester. KSU sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement about the arrests: “We are deeply disappointed in the actions of these two young men,” said Overton. “We are one team and one KSU. As such, it is a privilege to compete in intercollegiate athletics at Kennesaw State and we expect our student-athletes to represent the University, alumni, and supporters with the class, honor and integrity they deserve.”

Johnson is going through the arrest warrants to gather more details about how this alleged robbery happened what kind of gambling was involved, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

Gambling & guns in a Kennesaw State dorm room led to the arrests of 2 football players, campus police say. Both students dismissed from the team. pic.twitter.com/tjqQSeVE1U — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) April 19, 2018

