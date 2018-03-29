Young man with special needs sexually assaulted at popular Atlanta restaurant, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a possible rape of a young man with special needs at a popular Southwest Atlanta restaurant.
Channel 2's Nefertit Jaquez sat down with the victim’s father who says he’s upset his son’s boss didn’t immediately report the alleged sexual assault to police.
The alleged incident happened on Sunday at No Mas on Walker Street.
The victim's father says his son is emotionally distraught and hasn't been back to work.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
