Tyreek Hill’s traffic citations dropped after officers didn’t show up for court

MIAMI — Two traffic citations have been dropped for NFL star and south Georgia native Tyreek Hill after officers that detained him didn’t show up for court.

Back in September, Hill was driving near Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Dolphins season opener when Miami-Dade police officers pulled him over.

Body camera footage showed a verbal exchange between Hill and two officers escalate. The wide receiver was dragged out of his car and handcuffed on the ground. The footage also shows police handcuff former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell.

Hill was issued a citation for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt, which were dismissed on Monday. ESPN received the following statement from Hill’s attorneys.

“As anticipated, the traffic citations against Tyreek Hill were dismissed. Police officers should not issue citations unless they are willing to testify in court, under oath, with respect to same,” Hill’s attorneys said. “Officers Torres and Batista’s absence from court today evidences their knowledge of wrongdoing. These officers should be disciplined for their failure to appear. Mr. Hill was entitled to have his day in court and the officers failed to appear.”

The Dolphins wide receiver posted Tuesday on his X social account, “Where all the internet cops now.”

In a statement released Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Police Department called the officers not showing up to court “an oversight.” It defended the tickets.

“A citation dismissed due to this reason does not indicate that the citation held no merit,” police said.

After the initial traffic stop in September, police said one of the officers has been placed on administrative leave and that an internal affairs investigation is being conducted.

No results have been released as of November from that internal investigation.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this article.

