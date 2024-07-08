Tyler Perry joins ‘Good Morning America’ LIVE on Channel 2 to discuss new film

NEW YORK — Tyler Perry’s new project comes out soon and the Atlanta media mogul is talking with “Good Morning America” LIVE from their New York studios on Monday.

Perry will discuss his latest film, “Divorce in the Black,” which he wrote, directed, and produced. The film stars Meagan Good and follows Ava, a young bank professional whose marriage is abandoned by her husband.

“Divorce in the Black,” is one of four films between Amazon Studios and Tyler Perry Studios, which are located here in Atlanta.

Perry shared the trailer last month and will now share a behind-the-scenes look with “Good Morning America.”

Don’t miss Perry LIVE from Times Square on an all-new “Good Morning America” on Channel 2 at 8:30 a.m.

