Tyler Perry discusses why his bid to purchase BET didn’t move forward

ATLANTA — Months after he was reportedly interested in purchasing BET, Atlanta-based media mogul Tyler Perry revealed why the process didn’t move forward.

Paramount Global announced earlier this year that it was looking to sell its majority ownership for the channel. USA Today reported in August that Paramount decided not to sell BET after they consulted with their financial advisors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution attended an event hosted by Bloomberg on Wednesday night, where Perry spoke to the crowd about the negotiations.

“I was disappointed about it for a number of reasons,” Perry reportedly told the crowd. “The way it happened was disrespectful in a lot of ways.”

The Bloomberg host asked Perry if he would purchase BET if it became available for purchase again. Perry answered no, according to the AJC.

When Paramount was considering the BET sale, Perry was among the names connected to potential talks along with The Weather Channel group owner Bryon Allen and Sean Diddy Combs.

Perry is currently a minority stakeholder in the network and also helped launch BET+ in 2019. Current Perry productions that air on the network including “Sistas,” “The Oval,” and its spinoff “Ruthless.”

