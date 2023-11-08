Tyler Perry breaks down on ‘The View’ discussing late mother, new documentary about his life

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry appeared on “The View” on Channel 2 this week to discuss his upcoming documentary about his life and career. During the interview, Perry and one of the co-hosts shared an emotional moment that led Perry to breaking down in tears.

Perry’s documentary “Maxine’s Baby: The Terry Perry Story” premieres this month on Amazon Prime. Perry talked about his relationship with his mother, who died in 2009, and how she was his biggest inspiration, including for his breakout character Madea.

“They asked me in the documentary, ‘Who do you think you are? Writer, producer, director? And I said, ‘I’m Maxine’s baby. I’m my mother’s son.’ That’s what’s more important to me.”

“The View” co-host Sara Haines congratulated Perry on the film and said she felt she got to know his mother even though they never met. The comment left Perry choked up on the set.

“Wait a minute. That one took me. Wow, you met my mother through it. Wow. Thank you,” Perry said. “To say that you met her through that, it takes me through that, it takes me somewhere. This woman endured so much pain and she didn’t have this legacy, but she had me. You got me there. I’m sorry. Thank you for that.”

Perry’s documentary “Maxine’s Baby: The Terry Perry Story” will be available to watch starting Nov. 17.

A look inside the Tyler Perry Exhibition (WSB-TV)

