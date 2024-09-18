Troopers surround 3-year-old boy with love after rescuing him from fiery crash months ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — This week, some Georgia state troopers made a special stop at the Joseph M. Still (JSM) Burn Center in Augusta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia State Patrol troopers stopped by the hospital to visit 3-year-old, Bennett.

In May, Joshua Dornellas was accused of kidnapping his son, Bennett in Anderson County, South Carolina before he started a chase with deputies who tried pulling him over.

Investigators say during the chase, Dornellas intentionally set the truck’s cab on fire, with Bennett inside.

The suspect jumped out of the window while the car was going 55 MPH. He then hit an embankment and the truck went up in flames.

RELATED STORIES:

Several troopers and deputies jumped into action, extinguished the flames and rushed Bennett to the hospital.

GSP said the troopers remained in close contact with Bennett’s family ever since.

Not only did the troopers deliver smiles, but Bennett and his family got a special care package, too!

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The troopers joined in the celebration of Bennett returning home, Tuesday morning.

“Though he has a long recovery ahead, our agency is cheering him and his family on as they move forward,” the department said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

MARTA plans upgrade to parking systems at 4 long-term parking decks

©2024 Cox Media Group