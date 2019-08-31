  • Trooper who hit, killed two girls running for mayor in Haralson County city

    By: Justin Wilfon

    BUCHANAN, Ga. - A former Georgia state trooper who hit and killed two teenage girls now wants a new job: mayor.

    Channel 2's Justin Wilfon went to Buchanan in Haralson County on Friday where AJ Scott is running for the city's top job. 

    "Shocked. Totally, totally shocked," one of the girls' fathers said in his first-ever interview. 

