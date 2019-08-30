Shocking video shows young girls breaking into Gwinnett home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County family says they were shocked to see surveillance video showing young girls breaking into their home.
The burglary happened Monday on Burning Bush Drive.
The homeowners told Channel 2 Action News the girls grabbed just about everything they could find, including underwear and makeup. Homeowner Marissa Campos said one girl looked as young as 13 years old.
“What could you possibly be going through at that age that you feel the need to break into somebody’s home?” Campos said.
Why family doesn’t believe the teen thieves worked alone, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
