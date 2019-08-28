0 Family in Vinings murder-suicide recalled as ‘embodiment of love'

ATLANTA - Mourners occupied every seat and much of the available standing room in Cascade Methodist Church on Wednesday to remember an accomplished Atlanta family who died in an apparent murder suicide.

Police believe Dr. Marsha Edwards shot her two adult children, 24-year-old Chris Jr. and 20-year old Erin, and then turned the gun on herself. The tragedy left friends and family struggling for answers.

But on Wednesday all three were eulogized together.

"As we grieve I urge you to not focus on what we don't know but instead on what we do know," said Kamil "Missy" Finister, one of Chris and Erin's cousins.

"This family was the embodiment of love."

Atlanta Mayor and family friend Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop were among those paying their respects.

The bodies of the family were discovered after prominent Atlanta surgeon Christopher Edwards, father to Chris and Erin, requested Cobb police conduct a welfare check at his ex-wife's Vinings townhome.

Chris and Erin were eulogized as high achievers known for their extraordinary kindness.

"Little Chris was a breath of fresh air, a true gentleman known around City Hall for opening doors for others – imagine that," said Mayor Bottoms. Chris Edwards worked as a digital content manager for the Mayor's Office of Film and Entertainment.

Erin, who interned in the mayor's communications office last summer, "could have run the whole department," Bottoms said. "She was just perfect."

Their mother founded a medical supply company. She took great pride in her children's accomplishments and was remembered for her dry wit and straightforward manner by longtime friend Terrie Porter. They grew up together in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and shared a "unbreakable bond of sisterhood."

"She was hands down one of the best mothers that I've ever known," Porter said.

This article was written by Christian Boone with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

