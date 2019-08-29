Police officer fired after friend poses as cop to get free snacks at QT, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A police officer has been fired and her friend faces felony charges after the friend posed as an officer to get free snacks from QuikTrip, police said.
Gwinnett police told Channel 2's Tony Thomas the officer waited in the car and let her friend use her badge and gun to go into the QT and get food that the convenience store offers police for free.
Another Gwinnett County police officer saw the incident and didn't recognize the woman.
We'll show you body camera video of the moment the officer pulled over and confronted the pair, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}