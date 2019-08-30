ATLANTA - A Hurricane Watch has been issued as Hurricane Dorian continues on its path in the Caribbean toward Florida and potentially impacting parts of Georgia.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, Dorian has maximum wind gusts of up to 105 mph. The Category 2 storm is moving northwest at 12 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the storm will become a major hurricane later today.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to show you Hurricane Dorian's latest path, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
5AM -- #Dorian is forecast to become a Major Hurricane (Cat. 3+) later today. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for part of the Bahamas. The NEWEST data NEXT on Ch. 2 pic.twitter.com/Bcns6L5mWA— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 30, 2019
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for several Georgia counties along the coast including Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on the tropical storm]
Dorian is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend. It could be as strong as Category 4 storm with winds of up to 130 mph.
RELATED STORIES:
- What does Dorian mean for Georgia? State is keeping eye on hurricane
- Delta issues travel waivers ahead of Hurricane Dorian
- Hurricane Dorian: Links, tips and information as the storm approaches
Florida Governor Rick DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for every county in Florida. Officials are warning of life-threatening storm surge and devastating, hurricane-force winds.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}