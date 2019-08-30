  • NEW THIS MORNING: Dorian to become major hurricane later today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A Hurricane Watch has been issued as Hurricane Dorian continues on its path in the Caribbean toward Florida and potentially impacting parts of Georgia. 

    As of 5 a.m. Friday, Dorian has maximum wind gusts of up to 105 mph. The Category 2 storm is moving northwest at 12 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through the day.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the storm will become a major hurricane later today.

    We're using the most advanced weather technology to show you Hurricane Dorian's latest path, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas. 

    On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for several Georgia counties along the coast including Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on the tropical storm]

    Dorian is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend. It could be as strong as Category 4 storm with winds of up to 130 mph. 

    RELATED STORIES:

    Florida Governor Rick DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for every county in Florida. Officials are warning of life-threatening storm surge and devastating, hurricane-force winds.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories