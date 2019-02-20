Tree crashes onto multiple cars at Emory University parking deck

ATLANTA - A large tree has fallen on multiple cars on the campus of Emory University, crushing at least one of them.
DeKalb County fire confirms that the tree fell onto the cars entering the parking deck at 1355 Clifton Road, across from the hospital.
No one was trapped, officials said.
Authorities are asking drivers to stay away from the area.
