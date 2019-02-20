Georgia civil rights icon named as presenter for best picture Academy Award

ATLANTA - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis will be among the 11 presenters for the movies nominated for best picture at the 91st annual Academy awards.
The other best picture presenters include Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams.
The 91st Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.
“We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies,” said show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss in a news release.
The Georgia film industry will be well represented at this year's awards. Among the already-announced presenters is Atlanta native Tyler Perry.
Marvel's "Black Panther," which was mostly shot in and around metro Atlanta, has also been nominated for Best Picture, making Oscar history as the first movie based on a comic book character to be nominated for Best Picture.
