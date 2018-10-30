Tyler Perry bringing an end to 'Madea' franchise

ATLANTA - Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry says he is bringing an end to the famous Madea franchise.
Perry confirmed in an interview on SiriusXM radio Monday that Madea is retiring
“She’s doing one last tour in 2019, the farewell tour. The last movie is 'Madea’s Funeral,' which I shot two years ago,” Perry said. “So we’re going to say goodbye to her.”
Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral revolves around "a joyous family reunion (that) becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets," according to IMDB.com.
RELATED STORIES:
“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry said.
The filmmaker, who debuted the character onstage in I Can Do Bad All by Myself, did not disclose whether the funeral was for Madea herself, Vanity Fair reported.
Perry said a stage play staring Madea will tour during 2019 as part of his Madea finale.
“All of the originals, we’re going to go out there and do it again,” Perry said.
Madea, who was 68 when she was first introduced onstage 20 years ago, has been the hardest-working character in Hollywood—appearing in dozens of films, TV shows, and theater productions. Her films alone have grossed over $500 million worldwide, Vanity Fair said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}