Travelers concerned over reported sick-outs by TSA workers

ATLANTA - The government shutdown is reportedly leading to an increase in Transportation Security Administration employees calling in sick.
The shutdown has created uncertainty, and there’s no end in sight for the TSA employees, who do not know when back pay is coming.
Despite an increase in call-outs, the agency is reassuring passengers safety is the top priority.
The TSA confirmed the increase in a statement Friday, but it is downplaying a report by CNN that suggested the call outs were in protest.
An estimated 55,000 TSA employees are expected to continue to work without pay while the government is shut down.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson speaks to passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport about the sick-outs on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}