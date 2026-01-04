Towns County Sheriff’s Office says some missing items found, firearm still missing after audit

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Bringing in the new year with updates on operations, the Towns County Sheriff’s Office said progress has been made on tracking items missing from storage.

In December, Channel 2 Action News reported when the sheriff’s office said an audit had flagged multiple items missing from evidence lock-up and county storage.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said that several pieces of equipment owned by the agency had been returned, saying they “appreciate those who took the time to bring those items back.”

Among items missing from the department were two firearms, though officials said one was returned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The audit of the Towns County Sheriff’s Office was undertaken by members of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 2 Action News was previously told the audit was a normal process when a new sheriff begins leading a department.

Sheriff Anthony Coleman became sheriff in Towns County in the wake of Sheriff Kenneth Henderson’s suspension by Gov. Brian Kemp amid an investigation which began in September, when he was accused of violating his oath of office and harming a fellow member of law enforcement.

The accusations stemmed from a December 2024 incident involving a deputy and a Hiawassee Police Department officer.

RELATED STORIES:

While an itemized list of missing and returned items was not available, the sheriff’s office put out a previous statement on Dec. 18, 2025 telling the community that anyone in possession of property belonging to the agency must return it by Dec. 31.

The notice said it applied to “all county-issued equipment, uniforms, badges, identification, keys, money, electronics, weapons, documents, or any other item owned by the Sheriff’s Office,” the list was not exhaustive.

The sheriff’s office said that while one of the missing guns had been found, another one had not yet been recovered.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still working to solve that matter, according the sheriff’s office.

Updates will be shared when appropriate, officials said.

For items that have not been returned to the county, those who have the various objects could face criminal and civil legal consequences under state law.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group