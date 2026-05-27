Fairburn woman disputes thousands in bills, says her home is unlivable because of sewage backup

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A Fairburn homeowner forced from her house after a massive sewage backup says the city is still billing her for utility usage despite her claims that no one has lived in the home for months.

Yvette Hicks told Channel 2 Action News she is disputing more than $2,000 in utility charges for her home on Magnolia Lane. Hicks said the bills includes water, sewer and electric usage dating back to late 2025, even though she and her family have been unable to live in the home since August.

“I’ve gone through my savings. I’ve gone through my retirement. My life is not supposed to be like this right now,” Hicks said.

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Records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News show Hicks received utility bills between November and January showing varying amounts of usage each month.

“How am I being billed?” Hicks said.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on Hicks’ situation in February after a sewage backup flooded her home just days after she received a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

According to Hicks and her daughter, sewage containing fecal matter, wipes, sanitary products and other waste backed up into the house.

“We couldn’t stay in the house. My doctor told me I had to immediately leave,” Hicks said.

The backup occurred after an asphalt company hired by the City of Fairburn mistakenly poured asphalt into a stormwater drain, creating a blockage that caused sewage to back up into nearby homes, according to previous reporting by Channel 2 Action News.

During the cleanup process, Hicks said home surveillance cameras captured city workers arriving at the property and shutting off electricity to the home.

“We saw the cameras go dark and we packed up, went to the house and sure enough all the power was off,” Hicks said.

When Channel 2 Action News visited the home in February, there was no working electricity inside.

Hicks is also seeking reimbursement for mitigation and repair costs. She said her insurance company denied coverage for the water damage and directed her to pursue the matter with the city, according to documentation she provided.

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She believes the city’s efforts to collect utility payments while the dispute remains unresolved are unfair.

“I just don’t know what’s motivating them not to do the right thing,” Hicks said.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the City of Fairburn said:

“The City of Fairburn is aware of concerns regarding the property…This matter is currently part of a formal legal claim and is being reviewed through the City’s established legal and risk management processes. The City is unable to comment on specific allegations or details at this time. The City takes concerns related to public infrastructure, utilities, property conditions, and code enforcement seriously. Matters of this nature are reviewed in accordance with applicable City policies, procedures, and Georgia law. The City remains committed to ensuring that this matter is handled appropriately through the proper channels.”

Hicks said she has completed chemotherapy and is focused on restoring her home and moving forward.

“I didn’t do anything to cause this. I was in my home, living my life, operating a business, and my whole life was turned upside down,” Hicks said. “I lost everything.”

Hicks said she has not received utility bills from February through May and believes those charges are being sent directly to collections. She said she has repeatedly attempted to dispute the bills but has not received a resolution.

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