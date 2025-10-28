Former Georgia deputy indicted on several charges, including violation of oath

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Towns County deputy has been indicted for allegedly violating his oath of office on Monday.

Austin Bradburn, 26, of Blairsville, was indicted on seven criminal counts in Towns County and 10 criminal counts in Union County. Charges include vio

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Bradburn in January on charges of filing a false report of a crime and violation of oath of office.

These charges are connected to an incident on December 13, 2024, where Bradburn reported being shot during a traffic stop in Young Harris.

The GBI said conducted a thorough and independent investigation which led to the charges against Bradburn. The investigation revealed information supporting the allegations that Bradburn filed a false report and violated his oath of office.

The indictment comes after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson on allegations of misconduct.

