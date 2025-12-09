Towns County Sheriff’s Office reports missing evidence, equipment after independent audit

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — The Towns County Sheriff’s Office reported that an audit by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office found items were missing both from the evidence room and county equipment inventory.

The sheriff’s office said it has been working hard to “continue the assumption of office and strengthen operations across every division,” of the department.

With the report that items were missing from both the evidence room and inventory of government and county-owned equipment and property, deputies are now investigating the discrepancies.

“Accountability and transparency remain top priorities,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We have also been conducting facility inspections and beginning efforts to rehabilitate portions of the jail.”

Those efforts include what the office called long-standing maintenance and safety concerns so they can ensure a more secure and functional environment at the jail for both staff and inmates.

Specific reasons for the audit and what items were missing from the Towns County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately available.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Towns County and Banks County sheriffs’ offices for more information.

