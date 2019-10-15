Todd and Julie Chrisley file suit against ‘rogue' tax official

ATLANTA - Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit accusing a high-ranking Georgia tax official of unfairly targeting them in a "bogus" investigation.
The plaintiffs, known for the USA Network show "Chrisley Knows Best," recently paid $150,000 to settle tax evasion allegations with the Georgia Department of Revenue, but the couple maintain they did nothing wrong and have incurred great legal expense because of the investigation.
The lawsuit claims Joshua Waites, director of the state agency's Special Investigations unit, unfairly targeted the Chrisleys so he could bask in the media spotlight that came with taking down television stars.
"He is truly a rogue," the Chrisleys' lawyer, former Georgia Attorney General Michael Bowers, said at a Tuesday news conference to announce the litigation. "And I do not use that term lightly."
Joshua Sharpe with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
