Georgia Dept. of Revenue settles Chrisley's $2.1 million tax evasion case

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue has settled its $2.1 million tax evasion charge against Todd and Julie Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame.
Over a span of eight years from 2008 to 2016, the Chrisleys were found to have over-paid taxes for four of those years, owed nothing for four more and under-paid just $77,000 one year, according to a press release from the Chrisley's public relations firm. That amount has been paid, it said.
The two sides settled the case last week.
In the press release, Todd Chrisley said: "Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine. We're just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence."
The Chrisleys lived in Atlanta for several years but moved to Nashville in 2016. The USA reality series "Chrisley Knows Best" debuted in 2014 and has aired seven seasons and about 130 episodes.
This article was written by Rodney Ho with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
