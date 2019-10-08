I-75 SB closed at Old Dixie Highway because of police activity

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police activity in Clayton County has shutdown the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Old Dixie Highway.
Video from DOT cameras shows officers turning trucks around on the interstate to get them off the roadway.
RED ALERT in Clayton Co.: Police Activity on I-75/sb at Tara Blvd. (exit 235) All lanes are Blocked. Delays Use 19/41 or I-675 as alternates https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/4gH4iRJFT5— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 8, 2019
We are working to learn what is going on.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- This man is now the deadliest serial killer in US history, according to FBI
- Violence at the pump: Gunmen shoot, kill man who was pumping gas, police say
- Softball teams banned from playoffs for chaotic fight at Atlanta high school game
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}