Violence at the pump: Gunmen shoot, kill elderly man who was pumping gas, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for a group of people responsible for killing a man who was simply pumping gas in Ellenwood.
Karltez White, a worker at the BP gas station on Panthersville Road, said the victim had just paid for gas moments before he was killed.
White said the man killed was a good guy; a person everyone loved.
“Everybody he touched, man, he just dropped knowledge on them. Just teaching them how to live life, how to be a good human being. Man, I’ve never known this man to get in an altercation with anybody,” White said.
A man who lives near the gas station said he heard at least two shots.
“He was getting gas and got into some type of confrontation with group of individuals. Moments later, it appeared shots rang and the victim was struck,” a police spokesperson told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings.
DeKalb County police said the victim died in between the gas pumps.
“Based on our initial investigation, it appears it was not random,” the spokesperson said. “It appears we’re looking for multiple suspects right now in the shooting of the victim.”
“I do know he did run his own business. Don’t know if somebody was trying to take his equipment, not really sure,” White said.
Police have not released the victim's name, but people on the scene said he was in his late 60s.
