ATLANTA - Tameka “Tiny” Harris, reality star and wife of rapper T.I., had more than $750,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her car Sunday night.
Atlanta police confirmed the theft to Channel 2's Michael Seiden Monday morning.
Wedding rings, watches and stud earrings were among the jewelry taken from the center console of her Lamborghini.
This is a developing story. We're working to learn about the theft, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Harris told police the theft happened while she and her friend were grabbing drinks at Bar Amalfi in Midtown Atlanta. She returned to her car around 9:45 p.m. to find her bag containing the jewelry gone.
Seiden has reached out to Harris for comment, but so far has not received a response.
