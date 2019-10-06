  • 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at apartment complex near Kennesaw State

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Cobb County. 

    The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Stadium Village Apartments off Hidden Forest Court.

    Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News it may have been a result of an argument between neighbors.

    The complex houses Kennesaw State University students and is located across the street from Fifth-Third Bank Stadium.

