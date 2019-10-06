PLAINS, Ga. - Former President Jimmy Carter suffered a fall at his home in Plains Sunday, officials at the Carter Center said.
He was injured and required stitches on his forehead, officials said.
The Georgia native celebrated his 95th birthday on Tuesday.
The Carter Center issued a statement on his behalf, saying:
"He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 6 -11, starting with the opening ceremony this evening."
Statement from The Carter Center on Jimmy Carter's Health pic.twitter.com/Awhs6pdbGw— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 6, 2019
The Carters are set to help build 21 homes in the Habitat-developed neighborhood of Park Preserve in North Nashville over the course of the week. It will be the 36th consecutive year the Carters have joined a Habitat build.
The couple has helped build more than 4,300 homes in 14 countries since 1984.
In May of this year, Carter fell and broke his hip on his way to go turkey hunting.
The first week after his surgery, he was forced to bow out of the Sunday school class he normally teaches, but made a quick recovery and returned to teaching at Maranatha Baptist Church less than a month later.
