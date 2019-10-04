Gunshot fired amid chaotic fight after Atlanta high school softball game

ATLANTA - A large fight at a softball game between two Atlanta high schools Wednesday turned especially dangerous when a gunshot was fired in the air, authorities said.
The incident took place at South Atlanta High, which was hosting Washington High, Atlanta Public Schools confirmed. Several players and adults were involved in the fight after the game, and the adult who allegedly fired the shot was arrested.
Cellphone video of the incident was obtained by Channel 2 Action News, and it shows dozens of people running as punches were thrown. It also shows a lone police officer attempting to break up the fight.
APS said in a statement, "The students involved will be disciplined in accordance with Atlanta Public Schools student discipline policy. Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating the incident and more arrests could be made."
The name of the adult arrested was not released, and the charges are unclear.
No other information was released.
